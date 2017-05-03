Bookmobile hits the streets of Iowa City

A new mobile library service is making it's rounds around Iowa City.

The Bookmobile, a service provided by the Iowa City Public Library, allows people to check out books and movies without making a trip to the library. Instead, they can take a trip to one of the Bookmobile locations.

It's stocked full of new and popular books and DVDs, that are exclusively held for the service. People can also check out anything from the library's collection and place it on hold for pickup through the Bookmobile.

More at 10 but until then here's a look inside the Iowa City Public Library's new Bookmobile. I would have loved to have this as a kid @KWWL pic.twitter.com/aSSiLIerFf — Jalyn Souchek (@JSouchekKWWL) May 2, 2017

The Bookmobile will be making several stops throughout May before it begins operating full time from June 1 - August 18. While it operates in the summer, it'll be targeting areas where children are likely to be.

"We want kids to read. We all know about summer slide so reading is very important for children in the summertime," Kara Logsden said. Logsden works as the Iowa City Public Library's Community and Access Services Coordinator.

The service is provided to anyone with an ICPL library card. Library cards can also be issued on the Bookmobile.

Books and movies can be returned either to the Bookmobile or the library. The Bookmobile will also operate in the fall and spring.

A schedule of the Bookmobile stops can be found here.