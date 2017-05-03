Four fallen officers to be added to Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Friday

Four officers who were killed in the line of duty will be added to the Iowa Peace Officer Memorial on Friday morning.

Among the four are Urbandale Police Department Officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Anthony Beminio. The two were ambushed and killed minutes apart while on patrol in an early-morning attack last November. Thousands of officers from around the country came to Iowa for their funerals.

Also being added to the memorial is West Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Shawn Miller. Miller died in a crash last August while riding his motorcycle home from testifying for a case at the courthouse in Dallas County. A car pulled out directly in front of Miller along Highway 169 in Dallas County.

The fourth officer being memorialized is Special Agent Thomas P. Griffin. Griffin was working with another detective in November 1923 at the Rock Island rail yard in Des Moines when he was shot by two men suspected of stealing items from a boxcar. Both men were later arrested and sentenced to life in prison.

The Iowa Peace Officer Memorial is located on the State Capitol Complex in Des Moines. Governor Terry Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds will both be on hand for the ceremony this Friday, which will begin at 10 a.m. The annual ceremony also serves as a precursor to National Police Week, which starts on May 15.