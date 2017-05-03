Police: 11 in custody in Oelwein drug bust involving meth

The Oelwein Police Department says it has taken nearly a dozen people into custody following a months-long investigation involving drugs.

Police say the suspects were arrested in and around the Oelwein area, and are all connected to a drug ring that includes the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.

Below are the suspects and the charges they face:

Joseph Barker, 35 years old from Oelwein

- Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine - Class C Felony

Randy Butts, 38 years old from Oelwein

- Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine - Class C Felony

- One Serious Misdemeanor

Brad Drewelow, 50 years old from Oelwein

- Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine - Class C Felony

Elizabeth Gabriel, 30 years old from Oelwein

- Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine - Class C Felony

Abby Green, 19 years old from Fairbank

- Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine - Class C Felony

Justin Green, 24 years old from Oelwein

- Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Marijuana - Class D Felony

- One Serious Misdemeanor and one Simple Misdemeanor

David Latham, 27 years old from Oelwein

- Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine - Class C Felony

Matthew Moore, 24 years old from Oelwein

- Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine - Class C Felony

Brian Otdoerfer, 32 years old from Oelwein

- Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Methamphetamine - Class C Felony

- One Aggravated Misdemeanor and one Simple Misdemeanor

Daniel Parker, 53 years old from Oelwein

- Delivery of a Controlled Substance - Prescription Medications - Class C Felony

- One Serious Misdemeanor and one Simple Misdemeanor

Eric Rose, 41 years old from Sumner

- Possession of a Controlled Substance in excess of Five Grams - Methamphetamine - Class B Felony

The Oelwein Police Department says it was assisted by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department and the Iowa State Patrol during the long-term investigation.