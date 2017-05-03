Gas leak at the University of Iowa - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Gas leak at the University of Iowa

Posted: Updated:
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -
People are being told to stay clear of Catlett Residence Hall on the University of Iowa campus.
A Hawk Alert went out Wednesday morning at 10:06 saying "Currently we are dealing with a gas leak at Catlett Residence Hall please stay clear of the area until further notice"
A situation update was also posted which read "More Information Coming Soon. A Hawk Alert is in progress. Public Safety and university leadership are assessing the situation and will post further information on this site as it becomes available. Please check back frequently."
