Gas leak at the University of Iowa

People are being told to stay clear of Catlett Residence Hall on the University of Iowa campus.

A Hawk Alert went out Wednesday morning at 10:06 saying "Currently we are dealing with a gas leak at Catlett Residence Hall please stay clear of the area until further notice"

A situation update was also posted which read "More Information Coming Soon. A Hawk Alert is in progress. Public Safety and university leadership are assessing the situation and will post further information on this site as it becomes available. Please check back frequently."