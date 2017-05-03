Police issue Operation Quickfind for Cedar Rapids boy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police issue Operation Quickfind for Cedar Rapids boy

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for a 13-year-old last seen at Franklin Middle School. 

Joesaiah Armstrong was last seen Tuesday morning wearing a blue jacket, green/black flannel shirt and jeans. 

Armstrong is 5 ft. tall and weighs 98 pounds. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.