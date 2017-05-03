WATCH: Officer saves 4-year-old from pond - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Officer saves 4-year-old from pond

Posted: Updated:

This is what heroes are made of.

No cape needed, just a badge.

That's an example of what people are saying on Facebook after watching the video of a Topeka, Kansas police officer rushing into a pond to save a 4-year-old.

Video from the officer's body camera shows us what happened.

He was driving around investigating a different case when he saw the child come dangerously close to the water.

Then, he saw him fall in.

The officer ran into the water and pulled the boy out.

Police say the boy's parents were looking for him when he fell in.

The child has autism. Police say it's important to point out that many children with autism are drawn to water.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.