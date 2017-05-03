WATCH: Officer saves 4-year-old from pond

This is what heroes are made of.

No cape needed, just a badge.

That's an example of what people are saying on Facebook after watching the video of a Topeka, Kansas police officer rushing into a pond to save a 4-year-old.

Video from the officer's body camera shows us what happened.

He was driving around investigating a different case when he saw the child come dangerously close to the water.

Then, he saw him fall in.

The officer ran into the water and pulled the boy out.

Police say the boy's parents were looking for him when he fell in.

The child has autism. Police say it's important to point out that many children with autism are drawn to water.