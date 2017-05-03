Markets Right Now: Slightly lower open for US stocks

By The Associated Press:



Stock indexes are opening slightly lower on Wall Street and technology companies are taking some of the biggest losses.



Apple fell 1.8 percent early Wednesday after iPhone sales weren't as high as investors expected.



Elsewhere, biotech drug maker Gilead Sciences sank 2.8 percent after its results came up short of forecasts and online retailer Etsy plunged 8.9 percent after the company replaced its CEO.



The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged down 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,385.



The Dow Jones industrial average lost 40 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,909. The Nasdaq composite fell 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,070.

