Ditch becomes dumping ground

Old containers, bottles and cans piled up, which made an eastern Iowa ditch look more like a landfill.

This morning, the area east of Fort Atkinson near County Road B32 and 266th Avenue is clean, but it took a lot of work.

The Winneshiek County sheriff says the county engineer's office cleaned up the area.

The sheriff's office posted before & after pictures on its Facebook page, urging people to report anyone they see dumping trash.