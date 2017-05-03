Kittens found in construction equipment

Someone heard three, three-week-old kittens crying inside a piece of mechanical equipment in California.

The dehydrated kittens were stuck inside a boom lift used to raise workers into the air for maintenance or construction.

Since they weren't visible, animal rescue and control officers used a camera to find them and pull them out. It took them nearly an hour to rescue the kitties one by one. The mother couldn't be found.

All of the kittens are in good condition and were taken to a local vet for a checkup. Once they're old enough, they'll be placed up for adoption.