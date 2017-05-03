Iowa State Rep. challenging Rod Blum for U.S. House Seat

An Iowa State Representative has announced her run for Congress.

Abby Finkenauer (D-Dubuque) announced today that she will challenge Representative Rod Blum in Iowa's 1st District in 2018.

"I'm running for Congress because Iowans need a fighter who is on their side, and who isn't afraid to take on out-of-state corporate interests drowning out the voices of the rest of us," said Finkenauer.

She will make stops in Cedar Rapids, Marshalltown, Waterloo, and Sherill this morning.

Rep. Rod Blum will also hold 4 town halls next week in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, and Marshalltown.