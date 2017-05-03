Another person charged with burning covered Iowa bridge

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) -- A third person has been arrested in the burning of a covered Iowa bridge featured in the novel "The Bridges of Madison County."

Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes said Tuesday that 19-year-old Alivia Bergmann, of Des Moines, was taken into custody in South Carolina on an Iowa arson charge and will be returned. Court records don't list the name of an attorney for her.

One of the two other defendants, 18-year-old Joel Davis, pleaded not guilty Monday. The initial arson charge against the remaining defendant has been dropped. But prosecutors say they expect to charge the 17-year-old with a lesser count. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.

The bridge destroyed April 15 near Winterset also was featured in the 1995 movie adaptation.

