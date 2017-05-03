Charges dropped in Nebraska if deputy shooting suspect agrees to hearing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska prosecutors have levied a barrage of charges against an inmate accused of killing a sheriff's deputy while escaping from an Iowa jail. But prosecutors say the real hope is to have 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty quickly sent back to Iowa, where he faces more serious charges stemming from his Monday escape. The prosecutor in Omaha says he'll drop Nebraska charges if the suspect agrees during a hearing Wednesday to a quickly return to Iowa.