Charges dropped in Nebraska if deputy shooting suspect agrees to - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Charges dropped in Nebraska if deputy shooting suspect agrees to hearing

Posted: Updated:

 OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska prosecutors have levied a barrage of charges against an inmate accused of killing a sheriff's deputy while escaping from an Iowa jail. But prosecutors say the real hope is to have 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty quickly sent back to Iowa, where he faces more serious charges stemming from his Monday escape. The prosecutor in Omaha says he'll drop Nebraska charges if the suspect agrees during a hearing Wednesday to a quickly return to Iowa.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.