Twin sisters give birth to boys on the same day

Two twins defied the odds when they both gave birth on the same day, in the same hospital.

The New Jersey twins each gave birth to a baby boy.

Their names are Roman and Aaron.

The sisters say it was all a coincidence.

"They were planned pregnancies, but not really planned on the timing. Growing up, we were like it's so cool we're going to raise our kids together. We're going to have families together. But we never actually thought it would happen together, this close, like the same day. Never thought that would happen," Danielle Grant & Kimberly Abraham say.

The sisters say they plan to have joint birthday parties for the boys and dress them in matching outfits.