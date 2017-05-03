Family and friends remember fallen Iowa deputy

A community feeling broken this morning, after an Iowa deputy was shot and killed.

Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge was chasing an inmate who escaped near Council Bluffs.

The inmate stole a deputy's gun and shot at two deputies. Burbridge died.

Even those who didn't personally know the Iowa deputy are mourning.

Many people are reaching out to help.

At a nearby Kum & Go, they're selling stickers with the deputy's name on it.

All the money made from these stickers will go to the family.

"I think it's important to support every officer that puts their lives on the line for us, and it was wrong you know for that guy to take his life," Alicia Jones says.

The deputy's brother-in-law says all this happens after they have already lost others.

"It's like a slap in the face. We lost their dad last May and grandma in February. But I think we're going to move on, but today is a rough day," brother-in-law Gregg Moore says.

He adds that Burbridge was a "great guy." The two went to high school together.

The deputy was a father of three. He was known for being a ball of energy, loving, and caring.

Not just the family, but also the community is mourning his loss.

Many are putting stickers on their cars with his name on them.

Another deputy was shot and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to be OK.