Calmar house damaged in morning fire

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says a house in Calmar was damaged in a fire that started before 4:30 this morning.

They say the house was unoccupied and the fire was caught early.

The house was not destroyed in the fire, but there is some damage on the inside.

Updated by Amanda Gilbert

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says there is a house fire in Calmar.

They say they do not believe anyone was home the time the fire started.

This is at 305 W South Street.

We're told the Calmar Fire Department is on scene.

