HAPPENING NOW: House fire in Calmar

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
CALMAR (KWWL) -

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says there is a house fire in Calmar. 

They say they do not believe anyone was home the time the fire started. 

This is at 305 W South Street. 

We're told the Calmar Fire Department is on scene. 

