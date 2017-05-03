Taco Bell rolls out its take on chicken nuggets

Wedge-shaped chicken nuggets could revive the chicken nugget wars.



Taco Bell is rolling out their take on nuggets. They call them "Naked Chicken Chips." They launch May 11th.

They'll be sold with a nacho cheese dipping sauce as a six-piece for $1.99, 12-piece for $2.99, or as part of Taco Bell's $5 Box.

This is a follow-up to Taco Bell's successful "Naked Chicken Chalupa," featuring all white-meat chicken.

