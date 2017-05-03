Taco Bell rolls out its take on chicken nuggets - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Taco Bell rolls out its take on chicken nuggets

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect

Wedge-shaped chicken nuggets could revive the chicken nugget wars.

Taco Bell is rolling out their take on nuggets. They call them "Naked Chicken Chips." They launch May 11th.

They'll be sold with a nacho cheese dipping sauce as a six-piece for $1.99, 12-piece for $2.99, or as part of Taco Bell's $5 Box.

This is a follow-up to Taco Bell's successful "Naked Chicken Chalupa," featuring all white-meat chicken.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.