Mount Mercy season ends with doubleheader softball victories

The Mount Mercy women ended their softball season Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Grinnell in non-conference action.

Mount Mercy took game one, 4-0 and game two, 3-1.

The victories improved Mount Mercy's season record to 11-37, while Grinnell is 11-23 for the year.

