Sale pending on former daycare shut down after drug charges.

WAVERLY (KWWL) -

A daycare forced to shut down after its director is arrested on meth charges, may soon have a new owner.

The former director of the Little Learners Daycare, Kelly Hampton was arrested last month at her Waverly home on drug charges.

Just days after her arrest, the daycare closed.

The owner says it was in response to the drug charges against Hampton.

A sale pending sign is now outside the building.

