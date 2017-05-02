Full Moon 5K Saturday, May 12, in Charles City

The Glow 5K Walk-Run, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Floyd County, is set for Saturday night, May 12, at the Wildwood Golf Course in Charles City.

The official start time is 8:30 p.m. that Saturday night. Participants can choose to run, job or walk over a 3.1 mile course. No pets, bicycles, roller blades or scooters will be allowed on the golf course route.

Packet pickup is Wednesday, May 10 from 3-6 p.m. at the Big Brothers Big Sisters office in the Floyd County Courthouse.

An awards ceremony will be held at approximately 9:30 p.m.

For information about registration, contact www.iowabigs.org/fullmoon5K