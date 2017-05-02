Tokyo native Miura has sights set on Clark Cup

Yuki Miura is a long way from home, but homesickness isn't stopping the forward from Tokyo, Japan, from his goal of a championship.

“I do miss my family and my girlfriend,” said Miura, “but now I'm focused on the Clark Cup with the boys.”

Miura is the second Black Hawk in the last two years to hail from the Land of the Rising Sun following Yuri Terao's successful run with the club. Muira's teammate and roommate Alex Limoges says he's fitting right in.”

“He's a hard worker,” said the Black Hawk forward, “His skill shows when he needs it. He's one of those guys we can count on to play simple, play safe and just do his job every night.”

In limited ice time Miura has scored eight times for the Black Hawks this season. Number eight was huge as he drove home an overtime winner on Sunday to take down top seeded Sioux City to tie the Western Conference final at one apiece. He called the goal the biggest of his career.

More than his skill on the ice, however, it's the attitude of the kid who can't stop smiling that that his teammates love the most.

“Living with him, he's the nicest kid I've ever met in my life,” said Limoges, “Bad day, good day, he's always smiling. You wouldn't be able to tell.”

“It's a little different from our culture,” added head coach P.K. O'Handley, “but he's a happy guy. He's smiling all the time, and I think he's generally appreciative of the opportunity, and he makes the most of it.”

As for Yuki Miura, who says he loves living in the Cedar Valley, he's just hoping for a chance to win it all.

“This is the most fun time in the year, so I'm enjoying it. We're going to get the Clark Cup.”