Iowa Softball beats Drake 2-0

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Redshirt senior Shayla Starkenburg threw a complete-game shutout as the University of Iowa softball team defeated Drake, 2-0, at Buel Field on Tuesday evening. The win marked Iowa’s sixth straight midweek game victory.

“We do take these in-state rivalries seriously,” said UI head coach Marla Looper, whose team improved to 3-1 against in-state competition this season. “They mean a lot to us and everyone in the state. That’s why we have to go out there with our best lineup on the field.”

Starkenburg (8-11) scattered seven hits over 7.0 shutout innings. The Ankeny, Iowa, native fanned seven batters and surrendered just two walks to earn her eighth win of the season. Drake’s Aryka Knoche (2-6) suffered the loss. Knoche allowed two runs on seven hits in 3.0 innings.