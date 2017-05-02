College Baseball: Iowa falls to Western Illinois 7-5

Black Hawks forward drove home the overtime game winner to tie the series with Sioux City at a game apiece heading to game three.More >>
Redshirt senior Shayla Starkenburg threw a complete-game shutout as the University of Iowa softball team defeated Drake, 2-0, at Buel Field on Tuesday evening. The win marked Iowa’s sixth straight midweek game victory. “More >>
Western Illinois scored six runs over the first three innings and held off a late Hawkeye rally to defeat the University of Iowa baseball team, 7-5,More >>
Mt. Vernon’s Tristan Wirfs was the runaway vote-getter for the Robert Kramme Award, given to the top boys high school competitor.More >>
Yuki Miura drove home a goal 6:47 in to overtime as the Waterloo Black Hawks escaped Sioux City with a 2-1 win on Sunday afternoon. The victory sends the series back to Young Arena tied at a game apiece.More >>
