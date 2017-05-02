Hollywood making a film about one Eastern Iowa family

The big screen shining a light right here in Iowa.

Over the next three weeks, crews will be filming in Waverly for the movie "When Faith and Fear Collide," based around one Iowa family.

Among the chaos of filming a moving in their family home, Jennifer Jensen takes a moment to laugh with the woman who will play her in a movie detailing the struggle her family has faced.

Jennifer's husband, Mike, was diagnosed with brain cancer four years ago and has undergone treatment and surgery, but the cancer has come back.

"Together as a couple, we have been together 23 years. Our faith has been challenged beyond belief and yet we have never questioned it," said Jennifer Jensen.

Faith and fear are at the center of the message the movie is hoping to bring.

"Although life is extremely difficult and throws curve balls at you, just remain faithful. Life is not easy. Faith is not easy. It is easy to be faithful when things are going great, but when things are really tough, that is when your faith is challenged," said film producer Spero Stamboulis.

The profits of this positive message will go towards the family's medical bills and hopefully the college funds of Mike and Jennifer's three daughters.

It is something the community is standing behind and coming out to prove just how nice Iowa is.

"I've never had generosity, ever, from any community, anywhere, like in this town; monetarily, people are supporting, people are bringing food, people that are just helping," said Stamboulis.

All for a family, a husband and father, fighting in faith.

"He would say, never give up," said Jennifer.

The film is non-profit funded by donations from a church in Hollywood.

A member of that church, the director is also Dubuque native and Wartburg grad, who went to college with Jennifer and Mike and is inspired by their story.

The project is still needing help from the community. They are looking for extras for shoots on May 8, 13, 20, 21, and 22, as well as food donations.

If you are interested in being a part of the project contact the Ashley Gibson, Production Manager at ashleygibson1@me.com.