UPDATE: One dead in motorcycle crash in Solon

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. It happened at Highway 1 and Sutliff Road in Solon.

Troopers say the driver of the truck turned out in front of the motorcycle, leading to the collision. It's not known which person was killed.

Neighbors say a helicopter was on scene, as well as the medical examiner. A witness could be heard saying someone was dead.

Names of those involved have not been released.