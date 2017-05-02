UPDATE: Name released of man killed in motorcycle crash in Solon - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

news alert

UPDATE: Name released of man killed in motorcycle crash in Solon

Posted: Updated:
SOLON (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Iowa State Patrol confirms 22-year-old Quinn Houlahan, from Solon, has died after a crash earlier this evening.

According to troopers, he was driving a motorcycle when 54-year-old Glen Erenberger turned out in front of him. 

The crash is under investigation at this time. 

************************************

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.  It happened at Highway 1 and Sutliff Road in Solon.

Troopers say the driver of the truck turned out in front of the motorcycle, leading to the collision.  It's not known which person was killed.

Neighbors say a helicopter was on scene, as well as the medical examiner.  A witness could be heard saying someone was dead.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.