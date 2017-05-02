City of Dubuque nominates Eagle Point Park for historic registry

The city of Dubuque is hoping Eagle Point Park will be added to the National Register of Historic Places as a district.

The breathtaking park is the largest in Dubuque with 164 acres. "It truly is a national treasure. There's nothing else like it, in our country," said David Johnson, assistant planner for Dubuque.

The idea for the park was formed in 1908 when noted landscape architect, Charles Robinson visited the area. He is quoted as saying, "I have never seen a place where the Almighty has done more and mankind less, than Dubuque."

Eagle Point Park overlooks the whole Tri-state area, with views of Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. It is located up on a bluff. Visitors can see eagles flying by and Lock and Dam No.11 below.

The park also has many older buildings made of limestone.

City leaders and staff say the recognition would be an honor, but it is really about preservation. "History is such a part of our identity, our sense of place, and we have over 45 buildings individually listed on the national register...so we're very fortunate to have what we have here," Johnson said.

The city of Dubuque will be forwarding their nomination to the state committee for review. The decision will be made around October by the National Park Service.

Opening day for the season at Eagle Point Park is this Saturday. The city says they're offering free admission to the first 300 cars as part of Historic Preservation Month.

