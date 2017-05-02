Rep. Rod Blum to host four town halls next week

U.S. Representative Rod Blum announces the details to a week's worth of town halls in Iowa's first congressional district starting next Monday.

Blum has faced some criticism and was the subject of small protests within the district earlier this year after previously passing on holding any in-person forums with voters. He will host four events in as many days next week. Details on those town halls are as follows:

Monday, May 8th

Dubuque Town Hall at 7 p.m.

1800 Clarke Drive

Tuesday, May 9th

Cedar Rapids Town Hall at 7 p.m.

6301 Kirkwood Boulevard SW

Wednesday, May 10th

Cedar Falls Town Hall at 7 p.m.

1015 Division Street

Thursday, May 11th

Marshalltown Town Hall at Noon

3700 South Center Street

Blum first said he would hold a series of public meetings in the district last month. More information on Rep. Blum's town halls can be found on his official House website.