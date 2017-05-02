Mom, who starved Iowa teenage girl, wants murder trial moved

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A West Des Moines woman accused of starving and neglecting her teenage daughter wants a separate trial from her former husband and wants her murder trial moved out of Polk County.

Nicole Finn and Joseph Finn II are charged with the October starvation death of 16-year-old Nicole Finn and the suspected abuse of two of Natalie's siblings. Nicole Finn also is charged with murder. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2qnTOar) that lawyers for Nicole Finn cited pretrial publicity and other factors in her request last week for a change of venue. Finn's attorneys are seeking a separate trial because of their concerns about potentially incriminating statements he made to investigators.

A hearing on the motions is scheduled for May 31.

