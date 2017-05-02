Kids to Parks Day in Dubuque

The city of Dubuque is offering free admission to Eagle Point Park in celebration of National Kids to Parks Day.

This will be on Saturday, May 20.

“The premise is simple -- have adults take a child in their life to a park,” said Marie Ware, Leisure Services Manager for the City of Dubuque. “Hike a trail, play on a playground, have a pickup game of ball, visit a historic site, go canoeing or fishing -- do something active outdoors.”

Dubuque offers 50 parks covering 1,209 acres and features trails, tennis, picnicking, fishing, skateboarding, in-line hockey, softball and baseball, playgrounds, golf, and camping.

The National Park Trust says attendance at parks and forests has declined each year since the late 1980s. Many children today are not connected to the outdoors, as in the past.

For more information, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/parks