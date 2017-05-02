Man charged with burning covered bridge pleads not guilty - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man charged with burning covered bridge pleads not guilty

Posted: Updated:
Joel Davis Joel Davis

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) - An 18-year-old accused in the burning of a covered bridge featured in the best-selling novel "The Bridges of Madison County" has pleaded not guilty.

Court records say Joel Davis entered the pleas Monday to arson and related charges. His trial is scheduled to begin July 18.

The bridge destroyed April 15 near Winterset also was featured in the 1995 movie adaptation starring Clint Eastwood and Meryl Streep. The novel was written by Robert James Waller, who died in March.

Prosecutors say a 17-year-old boy will be facing an arson charge as well. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.