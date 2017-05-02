VIDEO: 100K bees invade home

Speak up so you don't get stung.

That's the message from a beekeeper after 100,000 bees invaded a home.

For 5 years, homeowners in Tennessee tried to patch a hole in their garage.

They were hoping the bees would buzz off.

They never did.

Finally, they called for help.

A beekeeper cut into the wall and found 5 feet of honeycomb and hive.

He says once the bees get into your house, most people just want to kill them, but if they've built a hive, you have to get the hive out.