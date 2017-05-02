Waterloo man accused of stealing trailers, skid loaders from auction sites

A Waterloo man has been arrested in a case that could cover 4 states.

Paul Block, Jr. has been charged with having stolen property.

Authorities say they've spent several days in Waterloo at 3215 Doris Lane removing stolen property.

They say property (skid loaders, ATVs, trailers and commercial construction equipment) has been taken from auction sites in Iowa and other states. They've been working with law enforcement in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois.