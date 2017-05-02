WATCH LIVE: Gov. Branstad begins confirmation hearings for move - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Branstad begins confirmation hearings for move to China

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump nominated Iowa Governor Terry Branstad to become the next U.S. Ambassador to China. This morning, the confirmation hearings for Branstad begin in Washington, D.C.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to question Branstad on a number of issues, including his background and his views on relations with China.

If Branstad gets approval from the committee, the full Senate then votes on the nomination. If confirmed, Branstad would then move to China, and Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds would become Iowa's next governor. 

Click here to watch the live-streaming of Gov. Branstad's confirmation hearings, beginning at 9 a.m.
 

