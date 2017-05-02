BREAKING: Fire destroys building in Oelwein - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

BREAKING: Fire destroys building in Oelwein

Written by Sara Belmont
BREAKING: There is a massive fire happening right now in Oelwein. 

No one is hurt. The fire started sometime overnight at a privately owned storage facility. Fire crews say they are investigating what caused the fire. They are concerned that someone may have been staying in a storage unit overnight to stay warm.

Fairbank, Oelwein, Maynard, Stanley, and Hazleton fire crews are all on scene.

KWWL also has a crew on scene. We do not have a confirmed location right now. Reporter Amanda Gilbert says there is a lot of smoke.

