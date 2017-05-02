Big fire in Oelwein, building destroyed

UPDATE: A large fire broke out overnight in Oelwein.

Firefighters say no one was hurt. The fire started at a privately-owned storage facility near the southwest side of town. That building is near the railroad tracks and was filled with wood. Fire crews say they are investigating what caused the fire. They are concerned someone might have been staying in a storage unit overnight to stay warm.

Fairbank, Oelwein, Maynard, Stanley, and Hazleton fire crews are all on scene.

KWWL also has a crew on scene. KWWL's Amanda Gilbert says there is a lot of smoke.

