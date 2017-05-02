Big fire in Oelwein, building destroyed - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

news alert

Big fire in Oelwein, building destroyed

Posted: Updated:
Written by Sara Belmont
Connect
OELWEIN (KWWL) -

UPDATE: A large fire broke out overnight in Oelwein. 

Firefighters say no one was hurt. The fire started at a privately-owned storage facility near the southwest side of town. That building is near the railroad tracks and was filled with wood. Fire crews say they are investigating what caused the fire. They are concerned someone might have been staying in a storage unit overnight to stay warm.

Fairbank, Oelwein, Maynard, Stanley, and Hazleton fire crews are all on scene.

KWWL also has a crew on scene. KWWL's Amanda Gilbert says there is a lot of smoke.

Stay with KWWL on air and online for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.