Peggy Whitson talks life in space

Record-breaking astronaut and Iowa native Peggy Whitson broke the American record last week for most days spent in space. Now she's taking some time to talk about life in space.

Whitson chatted with CNN Monday, the interview broadcast on Facebook Live.

She said she was honored to be the record holder, and loves working in space.

She covered a number of topics, including adjusting to live in zero gravity.

"Well, actually, life in zero gravity is hard to simulate. We practice on the ground what we call a day in the life simulations. But it's just practicing some of the tasks. It can't prepare you for the fact that all of your tools float. If you don't pay attention, they're going to float away, if you don't velcro things down, they're going to float away," Whitson said.

She said she gets to talk to her husband pretty much every day, and family and friends as often as she'd like.

And while she will stay in space until September, she gave us an idea of what she'll first be eating when she gets back to earth.

"I told you we get to eat lettuce, but that's only a few leaves. We get to eat a couple of leaves each every few weeks or so when we're growing it.

So the one thing I miss the most is like a really fresh salad with lots of vegetables on it."