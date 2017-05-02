Army helicopter makes emergency landing at country club - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Army helicopter makes emergency landing at country club

CHILI, N.Y. (AP) -- A Black Hawk helicopter has landed on the ninth hole fairway at a New York country club.

 Eric Durr, spokesman for the New York National Guard, says the Army UH-60 Black Hawk was on a routine training flight when it was forced to make an emergency landing Monday afternoon at the Chili (CHY'-leye) Country Club. Durr says the windshield had developed a crack and its anti-icing system started to short out. He says none of the crew members were hurt.

The helicopter is assigned to Company C of the 171st medical evacuation battalion.

It was later flown back to the National Guard aviation facility at the Rochester airport.

