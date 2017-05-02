Iowa City Police report of suspicious vehicle

Iowa City Police say they took a report of a suspicious vehicle and people Monday evening.

They say it occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Paddock Blvd. and Heinz Rd.

It was reported that two 13-year-old girls were walking on Paddock Blvd when a dark colored SUV or van turned onto the road and stopped by them.

Police say the passenger attempted to waive the girls over and said he wanted to ask them a question. The girls say they didn't respond and ran away.

Both people in the car are described by police as black men in their 30's. No further descriptions were provided, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 358-TIPS(8477).