Culver-Stockton beats Graceland in college baseball - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Culver-Stockton beats Graceland in college baseball

Posted: Updated:

Culver-Stockton swept a doubleheader from Graceland Monday, 17-7 and 6-4, in Heart of America Conference baseball play.

The CS victories completed a four-game series. Graceland had won the first two games.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.