Clarke beats Mount Mercy in college baseball, 13-5

9th ranked Clarke College pounced on Mount Mercy for 13 runs in a 13-5 Heart of America Conference baseball victory Monday at Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids.

The teams resumed play Monday, after bad weather stopped it April 29.

The victory improves Clarke to 42-10 on the season, and 26-6 in conference play.

Clarke will be the top-seed in this week's Heart of America Conference tournament.

The loss ends Mount Mercy's season at 19-29 overall and 11-21 in conference play.