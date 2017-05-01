Family able to catch fire twice, saving home.

A family catching the fire in their home not once, but twice saving their home of nearly 15 years from being a total loss.

The fire happened on Monday morning in the 1000 block of Rocklyn Street in Cedar Falls.

The initial fire started in the kitchen and then re-sparked later in the afternoon.

It was not the ending to their day the Cedar Falls family expected.

Jeremy Sulentic replaced a fallen toy truck magnet on the door, before realizing it really doesn't matter, his entire house will have to be cleaned and his kitchen rebuilt.

"I am just grateful that it wasn't a loss and we were able to save what we could save. It could have been so much worse," said homeowner Jeremy Sulentic.

Jeremy's wife came home with a headache, after dropping the kids off at school and not an hour later the house filled with smoke.

She called Jeremy.

"It is scary, you don't know what you are going to walk into. She was very panicked. I knew something was wrong, but I had no idea just how wrong it was until I got here," said Jeremy.

Fire crews able to put the fire out quickly, but it picked up again while the insurance agent was inspecting the damage and the fire crews came back to put it out again.

"It is sinking in now," said Jeremy.

The family home of nearly 15 years was built by Jeremy and his wife as part of a Habitat for Humanity project.

"It makes you look back at just how much work and all of the friends that you made building it. All the people that came together; how much stronger it made the family with the kids helping. I am just grateful it wasn't a loss," said Jeremy.

Initially, the fire is believed to be related to electrical wiring in the kitchen.



