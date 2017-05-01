Grand View men lead Heart of America Conference Golf tournament - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Grand View men lead Heart of America Conference Golf tournament

Grand View University leads the Heart of America mens conference golf tournament by 11 strokes after two rounds.

The 17th ranked Vikings fired team scores of 292 and 288 for a 580 total. That's 11 shots in front of second place, Mount Mercy University at 591.

Grand View also has the top two players in the race for tournament medalist.

The Pfingsten brothers lead the tournament.

Mitch Pfingsten fired by to back 70's for  a score of 140. 

Myles Pfingsten fired scores of 73 and 69, and is just 2 strokes behind Mitch.

Zach Chegwidden of William Penn is 3rd at 143 and Sergio Garcia of Mount Mercy is 4th at 144.

