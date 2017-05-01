African American History Museum of Iowa exhibit in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

African American History Museum of Iowa exhibit in Dubuque

Shirley Descorbeth
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The exhibit “Unconditional Loyalty,” by the African American History Museum of Iowa will be on display in Dubuque.

It explores the history of African American military heroes.

The exhibit will be on display at the Carnegie-Stout Public Library from Sunday, May 14 until Monday, May 22 in the library’s second floor rotunda.

There will also be a presentation on the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black military pilots who fought in World War II, including 13 Iowans. This will be on May 22, at 6:30 p.m. 

For more information, visit: www.dubuque.lib.ia.us

