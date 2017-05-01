GM opens restored Flint factory that's considered birthplace - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

GM opens restored Flint factory that's considered birthplace

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, Mich. (AP) -

General Motors has restored an old factory in Flint that's considered to be the company's birthplace.

The Durant-Dort Factory One, which reopened Monday, includes event space and an archive with about 100,000 historical documents, photos and other artifacts about carriage building and early automobile manufacturing. The public can visit by appointment.

The archive was relocated from nearby Kettering University.

Parts of the factory date to 1880. William Crapo "Billy" Durant and business partner Josiah Dallas Dort established the Flint Road Cart Co. in 1886 to build horse-drawn carriages.

Durant later took control of Buick, built GM and formed Chevrolet. GM executive Mark Reuss says the restoration preserves the stories of early visionaries who built a new industry in Flint.

GM in 2013 bought the building, which was in disrepair.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.