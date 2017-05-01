Gov. Branstad releases statement about Pottawattamie Co. shootin - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Gov. Branstad releases statement about Pottawattamie Co. shooting

Governor Branstad and Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds both release statements about Monday's shooting involving deputies in Pottawattamie County.

“Earlier today, I learned of the senseless act of violence that took the life of Mark Burbridge and injured Pat Morgan, both who served as Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputies.  I am deeply saddened to hear these troubling details.  I have asked state officials to assist local officials with the investigation if needed.  The thoughts and prayers of Chris and I go out to the families of these officers and to those who serve beside them.” -Gov. Terry Branstad
  
“Men and women across Iowa put their lives on the line every day to make our communities a safe place to live and raise a family.  Today, we’re reminded of the selfless and ultimate sacrifice they sometimes face.  The State of Iowa stands ready to assist local officials in western Iowa as they grieve and mourn this loss of life.  Kevin and I are praying for the Burbridge and Morgan families, and the entire law enforcement community in Pottawattamie County.” -Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds      
