Passengers land safely in Cedar Rapids after emergency landing f - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Passengers land safely in Cedar Rapids after emergency landing for smoke on plane

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A plane headed to Cedar Rapids was forced to make an emergency landing because of reports of smoke in the cockpit. 

The plan took off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 8:30 this morning. 

Shortly after take off the plane made the emergency landing in DuPage, Illinois. 

Passengers took a different plane to arrive safely in Cedar Rapids around 2 this afternoon, originally they were supposed to arrive around 9:30 a.m.

Video posted to social media shows what appeared to be smoke in the cabin of the plane, something multiple passengers told us they saw. 

"I turn around and you could see the cabin got very smokey very quickly," says  Colleen Redington. 

"We pretty much immediately realized something was wrong and the flight attendant said it was mist, and that wasn't the case," Nick Ludwig told us. 

Aerial footage of the plane moments after the landing shows emergency crews focusing on the back part of the plane and luggage had been removed. 
Passengers tell us everyone on board stayed pretty calm, but it was a scary situation. 

 "Once I landed and I got off the plane and you could see that the plane had been scorched a little, that's when it sort of hit me that we had been in an interesting situation," says Redington. 

People on board waited several minutes from the time they saw the smoke until they could feel the relief of landing. 

"They made an announcement that it was going to be seven minutes before we landed so that seven minutes was kind of a long period of time," says Ludwig. 

Passengers say the airline offered them each a $200 voucher for a future flight. 

It was a SkyWest flight operating as American Eagle. 

At this time we don't know what caused the smoke. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.