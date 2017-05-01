Passengers land safely in Cedar Rapids after emergency landing for smoke on plane

A plane headed to Cedar Rapids was forced to make an emergency landing because of reports of smoke in the cockpit.

The plan took off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 8:30 this morning.

Shortly after take off the plane made the emergency landing in DuPage, Illinois.

Passengers took a different plane to arrive safely in Cedar Rapids around 2 this afternoon, originally they were supposed to arrive around 9:30 a.m.

Video posted to social media shows what appeared to be smoke in the cabin of the plane, something multiple passengers told us they saw.

"I turn around and you could see the cabin got very smokey very quickly," says Colleen Redington.

"We pretty much immediately realized something was wrong and the flight attendant said it was mist, and that wasn't the case," Nick Ludwig told us.

Aerial footage of the plane moments after the landing shows emergency crews focusing on the back part of the plane and luggage had been removed.

Passengers tell us everyone on board stayed pretty calm, but it was a scary situation.

"Once I landed and I got off the plane and you could see that the plane had been scorched a little, that's when it sort of hit me that we had been in an interesting situation," says Redington.

People on board waited several minutes from the time they saw the smoke until they could feel the relief of landing.

"They made an announcement that it was going to be seven minutes before we landed so that seven minutes was kind of a long period of time," says Ludwig.

Passengers say the airline offered them each a $200 voucher for a future flight.

It was a SkyWest flight operating as American Eagle.

At this time we don't know what caused the smoke.