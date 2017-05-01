Long boil advisory frustrates small town

Today was another day without water for a town of more than 800 eastern Iowans.

People living in Hazleton are frustrated. They say it's been weeks since the city initially issued the boiled advisory that still isn't lifted.

One mother is juggling a new born, a two-year-old, and frustrations with the boil advisory.

"It's been a lot of work and it just takes up a lot of time when you have a brand new baby and another child," said Jennifer Vance, Hazleton.

Vance has been struggling for weeks, boiling water for common everyday things like baths, filling bottles, washing dishes and making food.

Others say they are not as burdened by the elongated advisory.

"It's kind of unhandy that you have to boil the water," said Ralph Kephart, Hazleton. "What we did of course was go out and buy bottled water to drink and we kept plenty of water in case they shut it off."

People who live in Hazleton say they understand that this project needs to be completed, but they say it's taking too long.

"The length of it and the constant boil water advisory not going off at all, is part of the problem...it's just never ending," said Vance.

It's been weeks of boiling and construction, all to repair the storm sewer system . The heavy construction is something Kephart says he has never seen in his 90 years in Hazleton.

"This is the worst I've ever seen the town since I've been here," said Kephart.

The Hazleton city clerk says the water will be shut off tomorrow throughout the whole city, weather permitting. That will leave everyone in Hazleton without water. Water will be turned back on the same day after the water mains have been replaced.

