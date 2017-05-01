NW Iowa man dies after exchanging shots with police

MILFORD, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a northwest Iowa man has died after exchanging gunfire with police officers.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Monday says Milford police officers were called Sunday night to a problem at a home. As officers approached the home, a man inside fired several shots and a Milford officer returned fire while retreating to safety.

Officers tried for several hours to make contact with the person inside and finally entered the home about midnight.

Officers found 52-year-old Robert Brunner dead in the home. An autopsy is planned.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, as is the department's policy in such shootings. The officer's name wasn't released.

