NW Iowa man dies after exchanging shots with police - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NW Iowa man dies after exchanging shots with police

Posted: Updated:

MILFORD, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a northwest Iowa man has died after exchanging gunfire with police officers.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Monday says Milford police officers were called Sunday night to a problem at a home. As officers approached the home, a man inside fired several shots and a Milford officer returned fire while retreating to safety.

Officers tried for several hours to make contact with the person inside and finally entered the home about midnight.

Officers found 52-year-old Robert Brunner dead in the home. An autopsy is planned.

The officer who fired the shot has been placed on administrative leave, as is the department's policy in such shootings. The officer's name wasn't released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.