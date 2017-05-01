Facebook founder visits Wisconsin family farm - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Facebook founder visits Wisconsin family farm

Posted: Updated:
Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Credit: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg Credit: Facebook/Mark Zuckerberg
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Wis. (KWWL) -

An area family had a special guest over the weekend.

The Gant family of Lafayette County, Wisconsin were paid a visit by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

He is on a year-long tour of all 50 states, and over the weekend was in the Midwest.

The Gant family says they shared a homemade meal, and showed him how a dairy farm operates. 

Zuckerberg also left Wisconsin with lots of cheese.

We'll have more on this story tonight at 6 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.