Facebook founder visits Wisconsin family farm

An area family had a special guest over the weekend.

The Gant family of Lafayette County, Wisconsin were paid a visit by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

He is on a year-long tour of all 50 states, and over the weekend was in the Midwest.

The Gant family says they shared a homemade meal, and showed him how a dairy farm operates.

Zuckerberg also left Wisconsin with lots of cheese.

